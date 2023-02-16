Emily Ratajkowski explains how to say her last name properly

The 31-year-old model wasted no time responding to a question on how to pronounce her last name.

Ratajkowski, who previously referred to her ancestry as I’m Polish-Israeli, he said.

The footage was taken backstage as she prepared to walk the runway for the Tory Burch fall 2023 collection.

On the footage, she can be heard saying, “Rat-ah-COF-sky,” to which the interviewer retorts, “Oh my God.”

Her statement that gave folks a hint prompted the video: “It’s everybody! I was being silly because Liana and I are both Eastern Europeans! In Polish, you would say it like this!”

The Gone Girl actress finished the performance wearing a sleeveless satin corseted top with a traditional rosette accent, a midi skirt, and fishnet stockings, with her hair tied up at the back.

In addition to a video of Ratajkowski walking the runway, Tory Burch, 56, said on Instagram, “Close the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo.”

Said she, “This collection is all about the self-assurance that results from being authentically you. Tory Burch is a hashtag.”

Ratajkowski routinely appears in Burch’s advertising campaigns and now fronts the spring 2023 one. The model and her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who will turn 2 next month, were featured in a number of advertisements during the campaign’s premiere last month.

A few days prior to the TikTok, Ratajkowski and Eric André appeared to confirm romance rumors in a post for Valentine’s Day on the comedian’s Instagram.

Ratajkowski’s reflection can be seen in the mirror behind André wearing nothing but a red mesh lingerie top. André is shown sprawled out on a velvet couch naked (with an arrow-struck heart emoji covering his nether region) and holding a glass of wine in the photograph.

Happy Valentine’s Day, André, 39, commented beneath the post. In addition, he uploaded one of the photos on his Instagram Story with the comment “Happy Black History Month.”

Ratajkowski discussed dating in the public eye after her breakup with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in a recent episode of her podcast, noting that it has “been sort of tough to navigate.”

“I’ve been on dates when there weren’t any images and I was like, ‘All good,’ and then there have been times where we literally spent two hours getting to know someone before there were pictures on the Internet,” she said.

