Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester

The toddler son of Emily Ratajkowski is very lovely!

The model and actress posted a pretty adorable photo on Tuesday of her son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

After four years of marriage, the celebrity and Uncut Gems producer Bear-McClard divorced in July 2022.

Advertisement

The toddler son of Emily Ratajkowski is very lovely! The model and actress posted a pretty adorable photo on Tuesday of her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who will turn 2 next month, dressed in joggers, a hoodie with a red and white heart motif, and Nike Jordan sneakers.

The picture of Ratajkowski, 31, and her ex-boyfriend Sebastian Bear-son McClard’s Sylvester, who she shares, was posted on Valentine’s Day with the message, “SLY.” Sylvester was smiling and staring squarely at the camera.

Monday’s Tory Burch Fall 2023 fashion show in New York was closed by the Gone Girl actor, and little Sly has already gained some insight into the industry thanks to his supermodel mother.

After Ratajkowski was announced as the star of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, the young child accompanied her on a photo session last month.

On the set of the advertisement, Sylvester even got to meet Donatella Versace, a fashion icon.

Versace, 67, could be seen carrying Sly in a picture posted to Ratajkowski’s Instagram Story. Sly was wearing a tie-dye blouse and pink Crocs.

Advertisement

Ratajkowski captioned the image, “Sly and his auntie @donatella versace,” in the caption.

After four years of marriage, the celebrity and Uncut Gems producer Bear-McClard divorced in July 2022. A source told press that the star made the decision to dissolve their partnership.

“She’s doing alright. She is tenacious and devoted to her son. She enjoys being a mother “Ratajkowski, who recently spent time with comedian Eric Andre, was mentioned at the time by the insider.

In the November 2022 Home issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the model spoke candidly about her split with Bear-McClard, claiming that she had gone through “all of the emotions” since the breakup.

She told the magazine, “I can tell you that I have never been unmarried before. “I’m sad and angry. I experience elation. I’m happy. I sense humor. Each day is unique.”

The one positive thing, according to Ratajkowski, is that I’m experiencing all of those emotions, which is excellent because it gives me hope that everything will be alright.

Advertisement

Also Read Emily Ratajkowski makes her Marc Jacobs show debut with a short bob At the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City, the model,...