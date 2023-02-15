Emma Mackey talks about the “Fight” she had to work with Greta Gerwig

Emma Mackey, best known for her part in the smash comedy-drama Sex Education on Netflix.

Emma Mackey, best known for her part in the smash comedy-drama Sex Education on Netflix, is set to break out this summer in Barbie from her “hero” Greta Gerwig. The actress has been talking about the lengths she went to in order to work with the filmmaker. It comes as no surprise to Mackey that Gerwig’s fascinating adaptation of the well-known doll into a film, which will apparently attempt to recontextualize Barbie for a new generation of young people while also providing an enormously entertaining theatrical experience, is already being spoken of in glowing terms. Mackey crossed working with Gerwig off her bucket list.

In an interview with Total Film on her BAFTA Rising Star nomination, Mackey gushed about her admiration for both Gerwig and Barbie, one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year:

Any way I could, I jumped, I battled, and I yelled from the rooftops. She is my ultimate hero and went above and beyond anything I could have expected. Everyone involved is eager to see out how it turns out. It seems like such a comprehensive film to me that I just can’t wait. That’s how I felt after reading it, and that’s how it seemed on camera. Just waiting for it all to come together makes me happy. I’ve never had so much fun in my life.

In addition to providing the appropriate creative platform and environment for bringing the most out of the actors on set, Mackey went on to praise the crew that worked on the movie, emphasizing how important it was for them to take pride in their work.

“It was fantastic. It is being run by knowledgeable, caring, and qualified individuals who are in the best position to carry out their duties “She went on. “When someone is in their element and you observe them being confident and relaxed in what they’re doing, you feel competent and relaxed and want to do your best to uphold their reputation. Everything about the work environment is incredibly healthy. You must seize such possibilities while you can since they don’t present themselves frequently.”

On July 21, Barbie will be shown in theatres. Additionally, Mackey will appear in Sex Education’s fourth season, which is slated to premiere this summer on Netflix, maybe for the last time.

