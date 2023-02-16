‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live action movie started production phase

With the news that Universal will release a live-action big-screen version of DreamWorks Animation’s.

With the news that Universal will release a live-action big-screen version of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon in 2025, Toothless will take flight once more.

Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the Academy Award-nominated trilogy How to Train Your Dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2017), which expertly concluded the series, will be in charge of the movie, ensuring its safety. The Academy nominated all three movies for Best Animated Feature.

The exploits of an oddball teenage Viking named Hiccup, who one day comes across a wounded dragon, were the focus of the television series, which was set in the legendary Viking village of Berk. Together, they give the dragon the name Toothless, and their unbreakable friendship lasts the whole of the series. The characters in the How to Train Your Dragon series actually aged and eventually became adults, which gave the tale a certain amount of emotional weight in contrast to other animated shows.

While Hiccup’s taming of the Night Fury dragon bonds the villagers of Berk with the dragons in their sky, the first movie saw the relationship between Hiccup and Toothless develop from curiosity to genuine friendship. As they searched for Hiccup’s mother, Valka, and attempted to control a crazy man with aspirations to rule the world, the protagonists in the sequel showed themselves to be young adults. A dragon hunter named Grimmel the Grisly, who was after both Toothless and the white Night Fury dragon that Toothless desired to mate with, was still a menace to the characters when the series came to an end in The Hidden World.

Based on Cressida Cowell’s books, the series brought in more than $1.6 billion for Universal and DreamWorks worldwide and gave rise to three television shows: DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders, and The Nine Realms. In addition, the franchise created amusement park rides and the live family performance How to Train Your Dragon on Ice.

DeBlois previously worked with Disney on their immensely popular Lilo & Stitch – a live-action adaptation of that film is also in pre-production – as well as Mulan. The live-action Dragon will be produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (La La Land, Bridge of Spies), DeBlois and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive).

The original trilogy starred Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Kristen Wiig. The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set for release on March 14, 2025.

