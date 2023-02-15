Ishana Night Shyamalan will make her directorial debut from “The Watchers”

The Watchers, a film adaptation of the same-named A.M. Shine book, will mark Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directing debut.

Following a competitive offer, New Line Cinema purchased the project.

The anticipated horror movie will be produced by M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan.

New Line has set the release date of The Watchers for June 7, 2024, with production planned to start later this year.

The book is a horror tale that takes place in the secluded woodlands of Galway, where strange animals keep humans as pets. A young woman named Mina’s automobile breaks down as soon as she approaches the jungle. After fleeing the aliens, she and other people are confined within a concrete bunker under the watchful eyes of the enigmatic creatures. She must work with the other hostages to discover who the watchers are and why they confine people to cages. The anticipated horror movie will be produced by M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan.

The director of Split is Ishana’s father. She is prepared to assume the lead in the upcoming thriller after serving as a second unit director on two of his movies. The film’s distributor, New Line, has a history of distributing terrifying films. The Conjuring universe, created by James Wan, chronicled the lives of demonologists Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) Warren as they attempted to solve paranormal cases across the nation. The franchise enjoyed great popularity, giving rise to spin-offs including The Nun and the Annabelle movies.

What Will M. Night Shyamalan Do Next?

In a recent interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, the director provided an update on his next endeavors. Shyamalan stated that he has three distinct ideas for next films, but that he must take his time with each one even though he wishes he could rapidly present them to moviegoers. The director won’t be taking a break anytime soon because Universal has set the premiere date of one of these innovative concepts for April 5, 2024. You won’t have to wait long to find out what the director has in store if you liked Knock at the Cabin.

