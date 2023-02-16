Jennifer Garner does funny dancing moves while shooting “Family Leave”

Jennifer Garner is once more showing off her amazing dance skills.

Jennifer Garner is once more showing off her amazing dance skills. The 50-year-old actress was spotted dancing wildly in the street on Wednesday in Los Angeles while filming her next Netflix comedy Family Leave.

Garner danced down the street while sporting a high-top pair of Nike sneakers and a thin leather belt over a black dress and a grey jacket.

According to Variety, the body-swap film, which also stars Ed Helms, Rita Moreno, Xosha Roquemore, Paul Scheer, Pete Holmes, and others, is about two parents named Jess and Bill Walker (Garner and Helms, both 49), who struggle to maintain their familial ties as their children get older.

The movie centers on a family who, on the most significant day of each member’s life, encounters a mysterious body switch, compelling them to band together to land a promotion, a record deal, a soccer tryout, and a college interview, according to the outlet.

After performing the “Thriller” dance with co-star Mark Ruffalo in the classic 13 Going on 30 sequence, Garner gained notoriety for her dance skills.

Johansson and Ruffalo, 53, played the adult counterparts of their teenage roles in the well-liked comedy from 2004.

The two, along with Judy Greer, perform the legendary choreography to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” a song that was popular while the characters were teenagers in the 1980s, in a memorable sequence.

In a video for The Skimm from back in 2021, Garner joked that moment was almost Ruffalo’s breaking point during filming the successful movie, adding, “Our first practise, I guess it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn’t know that.”

Garner ended her statement with, “Then he walked in and he loathed the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out,” laughing as she recalled Ruffalo’s struggles with the dance.

The actor joked with a string of laughing emojis, “It didn’t help that it took me 3 hours to learn what Jen mastered in approximately 20 minutes!”

Ruffalo continued, “About his role, “Furthermore, poor Matty had to be dragged onto that dance floor. But now that it has been so long, he is glad he did!”

