Jessie J reveals the gender of her first child and shows her bump  

Jessie J will give birth to a boy. Before strolling the red carpet for the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday, the expectant “Domino” hitmaker revealed the gender of her first child.

The singer posted a video of herself performing an upcoming single a cappella, saying, “Since I composed this song every time I play it or sing it he dances like crazy…so I think this song is the one.”

The 34-year-old said, “Oh yeah…I’m having a boy, and I promise I’m in underwear.”

A few hours later, Jessie appeared at the London awards ceremony wearing a red crop top and matching slacks that showed off her expanding bump.

One month after first making the announcement that she is having a rainbow baby, Jessie had an incredible fashion moment.

The pop sensation pleaded with her fans to be especially “kind” with her this time because she sadly miscarried a child in 2021.

Jessie captioned the emotional video with her song “Sunflower” playing over it in January: “I am so excited and afraid to finally share this.”

Sincerely, your girl just wants to sob in public while wearing a catsuit and eating a chocolate-covered pickle, she continued.

The pregnant celebrity has also not been afraid to bring attention to the challenging elements of pregnancy, uploading a video last month that showed her yawning, weeping, and puking.

