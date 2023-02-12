Jessie J reveals the gender of her first child and shows her bump  

Jessie J is pregnant a year after miscarriage
Her rainbow child is on the way. A year after her terrible...
Jessie J will give birth to a boy. Before strolling the red carpet for the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday, the expectant “Domino” hitmaker revealed the gender of her first child.
The singer posted a video of herself performing an upcoming single a cappella, saying, “Since I composed this song every time I play it or sing it he dances like crazy…so I think this song is the one.”
The 34-year-old said, “Oh yeah…I’m having a boy, and I promise I’m in underwear.”
A few hours later, Jessie appeared at the London awards ceremony wearing a red crop top and matching slacks that showed off her expanding bump.
Jessie J is going to give birth to a son. Prior to entering the 2023 BRIT Awards red carpet on Saturday, the expectant “Domino” hitmaker revealed the gender of her first child.
The singer captioned a video of herself singing a cappella to a forthcoming track, “Since I composed this song every time I play it or sing it he dances like crazy…so I think this song is the one.”
Oh yeah, I’m having a boy, and I promise I’m in underwear, the 34-year-old continued.
After a few hours had passed, Jessie appeared at the London awards ceremony wearing a red crop top and matching leggings, revealing her expanding belly.
One month after first making the announcement that she is having a rainbow baby, Jessie had an incredible fashion moment.
The pop sensation pleaded with her fans to be especially “kind” with her this time because she sadly miscarried a child in 2021.
Jessie captioned the emotional video with her song “Sunflower” playing over it in January: “I am so excited and afraid to finally share this.”
Sincerely, your girl just wants to sob in public while wearing a catsuit and eating a chocolate-covered pickle, she continued.
The pregnant celebrity has also not been afraid to bring attention to the challenging elements of pregnancy, uploading a video last month that showed her yawning, weeping, and puking.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.