Julia Garner acknowledges that she was “hopeless” and considered a life without acting

When Julia Garner was cast in Ozark, her life was completely changed. The Inventing Anna actress discussed how the Netflix drama changed her perspective on life during her reflection on life before and after stardom for Vanity Fair’s 29th annual Hollywood Issue.

“I had a relatively dry year when I was 21,” recalled Garner, who is now 29. “I didn’t book Ozark at the time. As an actor, it wasn’t a fantastic year for me. I felt quite helpless. I was having trouble finding work for a while.”

Garner began to doubt her place in the business as a result of a lack of acting opportunities. She recalled thinking, “If I’m still here in five years, I don’t want to do this,” adding that her perspective had changed by the time she was in her twenties. “You are no longer 16 or 17. You’re not the brand-new, gleaming gadget that this industry depends on. They adore brand-new, sparkling toys. I made a reservation for Ozark and kept moving forward because I thought I still had a lot to do.”

Since playing Ruth in the four-season crime thriller, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe, Garner has achieved renown that is distinct from the notoriety she enjoyed when she was a youngster. Garner acknowledged that she limits how much of herself she makes public because of the glare that now surrounds her.

“I try not to share too much of my own views because I believe it will make my job more difficult. The entire purpose of my work is for people to be moved, relate to me, and flee, “She spoke. “It’s challenging because everyone is so public these days, and the mystery is vanishing. And once someone loses their mystery, it’s impossible to get it back.”

The notion that an actor must “play about with your identity” to fit a part was described by Garner as “hazardous.” It’s crucial to surround yourself with positive influences and grounding individuals rather than just ‘yes people,’ she advised. “Jadedness is quite simple to develop in this industry. Many individuals will declare their love for you and even demonstrate it to you at some point, but only the truly sincere among them will be detected by an X-ray.”

The fourth and final season of Ozark premiered in 2022. Garner most recently played the role of the other crime queen Anna Delvey in the 2022 Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Currently, Netflix is offering both program in their entirety.

