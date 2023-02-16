Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich will mark a major milestone

This August, when Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary.

This August, when Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary, they’ll reach a significant milestone.

According to Moore, 62, who married Freundlich, 53, in 2003, “I feel delighted that my marriage is thriving and unbroken.” That is truly wonderful.

She attributes their continued togetherness to a desire to do so. She says, “I think you both have to desire to be together. Locate someone who is equally interested in you and in them,

A good sense of humor is also important; according to the Sharper actress and producer, “Bart has always made me laugh so hard that my eyelids start to flip up.” He makes me chuckle, my goodness.

The couple, who are parents to undergraduate student Liv, 20, and composer and musician Caleb, 25, also agree on parenting style. Moore declares, “We support them in their choices.

While she’s in London filming the new AMC historical series Mary & George, Moore has been gone from Freundlich for just over a month, but she knows how to keep the romance alive: She sent him birthday greetings in January.

“Happy birthday to the most admirable, wise, kind, and gifted man. I am so grateful that you were born because you make both the world and my world infinitely better “On Instagram, she posted.

On The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, the actress talked candidly about her encounter with Freundlich in 1996 while he was directing The Myth of Fingerprints.

It’s astonishing to us that we first met 24 years ago, which is what’s really humorous about that, according to Moore.

Moore added that she finds it hard to believe that she and Freundlich have been together for more than 20 years.

“That’s really been good about it, in my opinion. It doesn’t seem to have been that long, “She spoke.

In an interview with news, Moore expressed optimism that after her work is done, she, Freundlich, and their children would be able to enjoy a trip together. She says, “I’d love to take them all on a big adult trip.” “We could all take a culinary tour of Italy or anything along those lines.”

