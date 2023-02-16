Kelly Ripa is ready for an exciting new era in her relationship with husband

When Mark Conseulos replaces Ryan Seacrest as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa is prepared for an exciting new chapter in her marriage to him.

It was bittersweet for Seacrest to leave the program after six years.

Advertisement

When Mark Conseulos replaces Ryan Seacrest as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa is prepared for an exciting new chapter in her marriage to him.

After Seacrest’s revelation on Thursday, Ripa, 52, made light of the situation on Instagram, saying that when Consuelos takes over the revamped Live with Kelly and Mark, the couple will enter “the contractual obligation portion of our relationship.”

The 48-year-old Seacrest was praised by the television personality for “surviving six winters in NYC,” and she added, “I’m happy of you and am forever in your corner.”

“We are empty nesters now, OK? When coworkers become into family and friends “Added she.

Andy Cohen, a friend of the couple, expressed his enthusiasm for the new union by saying, “This is some quality television right here! 👏👏👏👏👏👏” In his own Instagram post, the Riverdale actor made fun of his “ride or death” Ripa about joining him on the venerable ABC talk program, Busy Philipps said.

“It’s going to be incredible! I can’t believe I found a method to get paid for listening to you talk after all these years of doing it for free “He made a joke next to a picture of the group. Is this a wonderful country, or what?

Advertisement

Also, Consuelos extended Seacrest his best wishes for his “next chapter.”

He said, “I love you like a brother.” “Well, they’re only a size 9, but you get what I mean. I realise I have some big shoes to fill.”

Executive producer of the program Michael Gelman expressed his joy at adding Consuelous to the Live family in a statement. Mark has been a long-time favourite guest host among the audience, according to a statement from Gelman. We think it’s really special that he’s joining the show, and we think audiences will agree.

It was bittersweet for Seacrest to leave the program after six years. On the show on Thursday, he remarked, “It was a tough, tough decision. We had a conversation last year, and I decided that this would be my final year co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which is heartbreaking.

“I have to say to you as a good friend coming in and as a best friend in this moment, to have your generosity, your thoughtfulness, your lightness, and your friendship — I look up to you, I respect you so much,” Seacrest said in another touching message to Ripa.

He continued, “I love that we get to sit here every day and communicate with you at home in your kitchens, living rooms, and places of employment. Nothing like this is shown on television,

Advertisement

Working with Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the high points of my career, Seacrest said in a statement on Thursday. He will miss working closely every day with his “wonderful partner, friend, and confidant,” but he is looking forward to Consuelos taking over.

It’s been a fun journey, and I’m eager to hand the reins over to Kelly’s “actual” husband, Mark, he continued.

Also Read Sarah Michelle Gellar disregards Kelly Ripa’s ‘career advice’ Recently, Sarah Michelle Gellar admitted that she disregarded her. Kelly made a...