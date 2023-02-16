Kendall Jenner refutes allegations that she altered a bikini photo by displaying her “bizarre”

Some thought her hand and fingers were unusually lengthy because of the angle.

The idea that Kendall Jenner altered a recent swimsuit photo with photoshop is being refuted. On Saturday, a wet-haired Jenner shared a cheeky photo of herself crouching on a cement block in a thong with her buttocks exposed to the camera against a backdrop of grass-covered dunes and turquoise waters. She wore the barely-there bottoms with an identical bikini top.

That’s when she came under scrutiny because she appeared to be holding her squat position with her hand’s fingertips. Some thought her hand and fingers were unusually lengthy because of the angle.

But, the 27-year-old supermodel flaunted some live video footage of her long hand and fingers on Wednesday on Hailey Bieber’s Instagram Story.

“Look at how strange her hand regularly appears!” While grinning in a white cropped tee and belted baggy jeans, Bieber, 26, stated as Jenner displayed the same angle of her hand from the photograph. “Live video of the hand is being shown right now!”

One follower had posted in the original post’s comments section: “Why? Why are your fingers acting strangely?”

Another person said, “What’s up with that hand tho,” and a third stated, “I’m shouting please look at her gigantic hand.”

Several admirers began by adding alien emoji’s in their initial comments, which were common.

A newcomer posted, “I’m here following Hailey Bieber’s Instagram story revealing Kendall’s hands.” Throughout the years, Jenner has never been afraid to upload photos of herself in or nearly in a nude state. She uploaded a photo of herself with a green baseball cap relaxing in the sun in June of last year.

She published many naked photographs in a bathtub in June 2019 while making fun of her “alien” hands. The next month, she released a lewd Instagram snap from a photoshoot where she showed all.

The Kardashians star posed topless in April of last year while lounging poolside with a bottle of her own tequila, 818.

She was seen staring out into the distance in a picture that was posted on Instagram while only wearing her purple swimsuit bottoms. Jenner had a bottle of her aged Anejo tequila in one hand and covered her chest with the other.

In September 2022, Jenner spoke on her body confidence in an episode of Vogue’s Life in Style series. She talked about the ribbed V-neck shirt she wore for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 presentation while reminiscing.

Jenner recalls, “This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs. I couldn’t believe I was there, in fact.

She said, “I was really relaxed even though my boobies were out, and when it came down to the disclosing moment, I was game.”

It didn’t make me more anxious because I’m not having any issues with my nipple, Jenner remarked. Sincerely, I thought, “Dope — whatever they want.”

