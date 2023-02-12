Kevin Bacon, Kyle Allen, and Alexandra Shipp are featured in the “Space Oddity”

Kyra Sedgwick is in charge of her husband Kevin Bacon’s performance in Space Oddity.

Kyra Sedgwick is in charge of her husband Kevin Bacon’s performance in Space Oddity. On March 31, the romantic comedy movie will be released in theatres.

The Tribeca Film Festival had Space Oddity’s world debut in June of last year. Along with Bacon, the film also features Kyle Allen from West Side Story, Simon Helberg, Madeline Brewer, and Alexandra Shipp. The cast also includes Andrew Polk, Carrie Preston, Christopher Jackson, and Arden Myrin.

Allen plays Alex, a young man who gives up on everything he previously thought of as home and intends to train for a one-way voyage to Mars. The only thing that gives Alex a sense of sanity is this. The privately-funded Mars colonisation expedition will leave Alex behind on Earth without a means of escape. This causes his family anxiety and causes them to consider their own circumstances. As Alex prepares to leave everything behind, he sets out to find aid from an insurance company for his journey, but he encounters someone who permanently changes his perspective on life. As Alex gets to know the new girl in town, he must decide whether to launch into space or to land once more.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sedgwick made her directorial debut with the television drama movie Story of a Girl. Additionally, Bacon and their daughter Sosie Bacon made an appearance in the film (Smile). Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grace & Frankie, Ray Donovan, City on a Hill, and other TV shows were also directed by Sedgwick.

Rebecca Banner, who is best known for the upcoming True Spirit film on Netflix, wrote the screenplay for Space Oddity. Mickey Schiff, Matt Smith, Meredith Bagby, Sedgwick, Jack Greenbaum, Mark Maxey, Valerie Stadler, and Richard Arlook all contributed to the production. The soundtrack for the film was written by Scott Hendrick and Travis Bacon. The movie is distributed by Goldwyn Films.

