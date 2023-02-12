Kevin Greutert will direct the sequel of “Saw X”

Filming on Saw X, the most recent installment in the Saw series, is complete.

The announcement was announced today on the Twitter page of Saw 3D and Saw VI director Kevin Greutert.

He disclosed that the actors and crew finished shooting in Mexico City on Friday, February 10.

When discussing the title, the director added that he hoped Saw X would be chosen because it would return the franchise to its roots. Although Greutert is familiar with the series, the director revealed that practically the entire cast of Saw X is new to it:

“I recently finished filming Saw X, and despite the enormous hurdles (simple movies are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most gratifying and epic experiences in my life. Despite the fact that nearly everyone on set was unfamiliar with the Saw world and that I contracted COVID in the final two weeks of filming and that the whole movie was shot on gritty locations in Mexico City, the cast and crew were operating at full capacity. I am eager to begin editing, and my fingers are shaking with excitement. Since this episode goes right back to the beginning of what makes Saw remarkable to me and everyone else, I think we can use the title Saw X”.

