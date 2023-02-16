Kim Kardashian shares her daughter and niece pink-themed photos

Dream Kardashian and Chicago West are wearing pink.

Dream Kardashian and Chicago West are wearing pink. Wednesday saw the release of some cute new photos of Chicago Kardashian, 5, and Dream Kardashian, 6, both of whom were sporting identical pink pyjamas and hair.

The SKIMS founder captioned the adorable pictures posted on her Instagram with “baby love.”

The young ladies can be seen in the pictures grinning and posing for the camera as the reality star takes pictures.

The commenter Rob, 35, who shares Dream with ex-Blac Chyna, wrote, “,” in one among the many comments on the post. Kimora Lee Simmons, a model and TV personality, also added several love heart eye emojis to the post’s comments section.

Kim and her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, both reside in Chicago. In November 2022, the former couple reached a divorce settlement.

Her tweet follows one by her sister Khloé Kardashian, who posted a picture of her and her siblings’ children, including True Thompson, 4, three of Kim’s four children, Dream, Rob’s daughter, and all of Kourtney Kardashian’s children save for son Mason Disick, 13.

Khloé, 38, wrote in the caption of the photo of the children wearing all-black clothing posted earlier this month, “When the whole tribe is a vibe, obtaining a shot of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year.

Khloé later shared a photo of only the girls—True, Penelope Disick, 10, North West, 9, and Dream—with the older girls cuddling the smaller ones. Khloé is the mother to True and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s six-month-old kid.

The two photos that Kim shared with her sister were also posted by her, along with some adorable pictures of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 2, who she also has with Kanye, in addition to North and Chicago.

“How did we become so fortunate?” Kim penned a caption.

Mason, Penelope, and Reign, 8, are shared by Kourtney, 43, and her ex-husband Scott Disick. She is currently married to musician Travis Barker. Disick, 39, just wrote “Squad” as a comment on Khloé’s Instagram.

