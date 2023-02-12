Larsa Pippen criticized Guerdy Abraira calling her the ‘fakest’ housewife

Guerdy Abraira was called out by Larsa Pippen for calling her the “fakest.”

Guerdy Abraira was called out by Larsa Pippen for calling her the “fakest” by her “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star. On Saturday, Pippen responded on Twitter, calling out another cast member for “faking the most tears.”

The 48-year-old model described Abraira’s shade as “hilarious” and the 45-year-old even stylist as “bored” in addition.

One day after Abraira criticized her at a live recording. “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Pippen tweeted about it.

On Friday night, Abraira was asked who she believed was “the fakest ‘Housewife’ of them all,” to which she replied, “Well, s-t. Yes, Larsa will be there.

The reality star continued by saying that during the recording of their Season 5 reunion, Andy Cohen “screamed” at Pippen over a disagreement regarding the word “bastard.”

Although Abraira teased, “Well, [the disagreement was] about the definition of a child out of wedlock — is that termed a bastard or is that not?,” she clarified that viewers will “see what happens during the reunion.”

“It’s literally, like, trying to move forward and there’s a misunderstanding about what the content of some contexts are,” she continued.

The reunion, which will be broadcast in two segments on Peacock on March 3 and 10, gained attention last month after Cohen, 54, publicly apologized to Pippen for his yelling.

The “Watch What Happens Live” presenter stated in an Instagram Story video on January 26 that “We’re continuing filming” and “I didn’t have shouting at Larsa on my bingo card today.”

From outside the frame, Pippen could be heard asking the Bravo executive if he was “going to apologies,” to which the executive replied, “I’m sorry, Larsa.”

Cohen added, “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women.”

