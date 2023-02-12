“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” leads the Friday box office with $4.1 million

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third entry in the successful Magic Mike series directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third entry in the successful Magic Mike series directed by Steven Soderbergh, avoided a straight-to-streaming launch and earned $4.1 million (including Thursday previews) on its opening day at 1,500 locations. This performance contrasts sharply with the $19 million that the original Magic Mike earned on its first day of release back in 2012 and the $9.3 million that Magic Mike XXL earned on its opening day, which was a Wednesday. The third movie has a substantially higher budget, apparently in the $40 million level, in contrast to the prior two episodes, which were made for modest sums of $7 million and $14 million, respectively. Over the slow Super Bowl weekend, Magic Mike 3 is anticipated to make $8 million.

Beyond the statistical, of course, if there was ever a need for cosmic proof that director James Cameron rules the box office, it is at hand right now. The director has two films that are in the top five at this weekend’s box office, and both of them are in direct competition with one another on the all-time global list. Titanic’s 25th anniversary re-release took second place at the box office on Friday with $2.7 million, bringing its overall domestic gross to over $662 million.

Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron’s most recent blockbuster, came in at number four with $1.6 million in its ninth weekend. In nearly 2,500 domestic theatres, Titanic is currently showing in a brand-new High Frame Rate version. Titanic, which was first released in 1997, held down the top spot at the box office for almost six months and eventually went on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

It made stars out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and established director James Cameron as one of the most bankable directors in the world, a reputation that has only grown since he outperformed himself with 2009’s Avatar. As of right now, The Way of Water has earned $641 million domestically and $2.175 billion globally. It was was about to pass Titanic in both categories until the distance was further widened by the re-release. With $2.21 billion globally, Titanic is still the third-highest grossing movie of all time. For the time being, The Way of Water will have to make do with fourth place.

80 for Brady, an elder-skewing sports drama, was successfully released by Paramount last week, and as it reached its second weekend, it continued to draw older audiences. 80 for Brady, which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and recently added Fast Saga cast member Rita Moreno, earned $1.8 million on its second Friday, taking the third-highest position. This brings the whole domestic revenue to $20.8 million.

After dominating the charts last weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s newest thriller Knock at the Cabin dropped to the fifth position on its second Friday and made $1.6 million. It trailed The Way of Water by just $1000 and generated a running domestic total of $19.6 million. Knock at the Cabin isn’t doing as well as Shyamalan’s more recent films, such as Old, which released at a more hazardous period of the epidemic and managed to earn around $50 million at the domestic box office despite all odds.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a Dreamworks film that debuted around the same time as The Way of Water in December, increased its domestic total by $1.3 million on Friday, bringing its overall gross to around $155 million. The animated sequel has made close to $380 million worldwide, but that is still less than the $555 million total worldwide gross of the first Puss in Boots movie, which was released more than ten years ago.

With an estimated $120 million, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is predicted to top the charts the following week. Watch the 25th anniversary Titanic trailer here, and keep checking Collider for additional news.

