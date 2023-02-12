Megan Fox gives hint about Machine Gun Kelly split by erasing photos

The actress, 36, hinted to a potential breakup with the singer, 32, by posting a photo and including lines from Beyoncé.

Later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Kelly proposed to Fox in early 2022 after they had been dating for more than a year.

The actress, 36, hinted to a potential breakup with the singer, 32, by posting a photo and including lines from Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade in the caption.

The post, which featured images of Fox and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit, also included the words “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” according to Fox.

Kelly may have been disloyal in the relationship, according to a commenter who said, “He probably got with Sophie.” Fox responded with a single fire emoji and the quip, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” before suggesting that it might have been her.

A post announcing their engagement in January 2022 was among the images and videos of herself and Kelly that the Till Death actress deleted from her Instagram page. (Kelly, in contrast, continues to have posts on his profile that mention Fox.) Eminem, who has been publicly at odds with Kelly for years, is now also followed by Fox.

Fox and Kelly, whose true name is Colson Baker, got to know one another while filming the independent movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Although the project was abruptly stopped owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, Fox and Kelly were later seen spending time together.

Kelly’s love interest later made an appearance in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine,” and by July, the couple had officially confirmed their relationship when they gave their first joint interview on the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast, in which Fox referred to Kelly as her “twin flame.”

The following month, Kelly made their romance on Instagram official when they posed for a humorous black-and-white mirror image. A week later, Fox followed suit by posting a picture of herself in a black-and-white mirror after swimming with the comment, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards. Fox announced MGK’s performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Bloody Valentine” during the event.

Kelly proposed to Fox in early 2022 after they had been dating for more than a year. The couple shared footage and pictures from the proposal in front of the banyan tree they had initially sat beneath in July 2020 in separate Instagram posts to announce their engagement.

In her comment, Fox pondered on their relationship and said, “Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had through hell together and had laughed more than I could have ever imagined, he proposed to me. We drank each other’s blood after I answered yes, just as I had in every existence that came before it and will come after it.”

Additionally, Kelly uploaded a clip of the diamond and emerald engagement ring he gave Fox, writing, “The emerald, which is her birthstone, and the diamond, which is mine, are set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul to form the ethereal heart that is our love. I am aware that custom calls for one ring, but Stephen Webster and I designed it to be two. 1-11-2022 ✨.”

Fox accompanied MGK to the 2023 Grammys last weekend where he was nominated for best rock album. The rapper wore a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and a grey mesh top as the two strutted down the red carpet, while Fox was seen sporting a white Zuhair Murad gown with a mesh corset. Following Kelly’s performance at a Super Bowl party on Friday night, they were last seen holding hands.

On Saturday night in Scottsdale, Arizona, Kelly showed up by herself at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino. The musician supported The Chainsmokers at the occasion.

