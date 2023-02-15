Advertisement
Milo Ventimiglia kept his "This is Us" family intact for his new role

Milo Ventimiglia kept his “This is Us” family intact for his new role

  • Milo Ventimiglia wasn’t prepared to bid the cast of This Is Us farewell.
  • The 45-year-old actor admits that he “took a majority of our crew from This Is Us” to his new series.
  • He gushes, “This Is Us was such a fantastic set to be on.”
Milo Ventimiglia wasn’t prepared to bid the cast of This Is Us farewell. The 45-year-old actor admits that he “took a majority of our crew from This Is Us” to his new series The Company You Keep in an exclusive preview of his Emmy magazine cover story (available Feb. 24).

He says, “I’ve got my grips, my electric, and my costume designer.” “I have a production manager and a photographer. One of my location managers is now active. My craft service arrived. Maria is the one who cleans the set for us. Except for writers, performers, and, tragically, the art department, I pretty much got everyone.”

Additionally, Ventimiglia insisted on filming The Company You Keep just on the Los Angeles Paramount property where This Is Us was previously shot for six seasons before its season finale last spring.

“Hey, Mi, how about Atlanta? “No, let’s stay in California,” “Hey, Mi, how about Vancouver?”

“No, let’s remain in California,” “He remembers. “Because we shot This Is Us there, I wanted to film it there. My crew finds it useful. Both the personnel and the lot are familiar with one another.”

Ventimiglia thinks that maintaining the cohesiveness of the This Is Us family has contributed to the success of his new program.

He gushes, “This Is Us was such a fantastic set to be on.” “How could I resist trying to apply that magic to a brand-new project we are working on? It has actually rescued us and assisted us thus far.”

Adds he, “There are many talented people I know. I simply believe that the ideal recipe is when you can collaborate with your pals. You’ll catch some fantastic images and enjoy yourself in the process.”

