Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Orlando Bloom talks openly about Katy Perry relationship problems

Orlando Bloom talks openly about Katy Perry relationship problems

Articles
Advertisement
Orlando Bloom talks openly about Katy Perry relationship problems

Orlando Bloom talks openly about Katy Perry relationship problems

Advertisement
  • Bloom told the magazine that Perry, 38, is his “baby mama and life partner,” adding, We’re in two very different pools.
  • Bloom and Perry initially met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party.
  • On August 27, 2020, the couple gave birth to a daughter named Daisy Dove.
Advertisement

With Katy Perry standing by his side, Orlando Bloom is being open about his life. The 46-year-old actor spoke candidly about the difficulties the pair faces and how their relationship “never has a dull moment” on the cover of Flaunt Magazine’s most recent issue.

Bloom told the magazine that Perry, 38, is his “baby mama and life partner,” adding, “We’re in two very different pools.”

I don’t think she necessarily understands my pool, and I don’t think she necessarily understands her pool either, he continued. “Things can be very, very, very difficult at times. I’m not lying.”

There is never a dull moment, Bloom continued, “We definitely struggle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I believe we’re both conscious of how privileged we are to have connected in the way that we did at the time that we did in such a special way.

Bloom and Perry initially met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. Later, the pop icon described how they met on an American Idol broadcast.

“I got to know my guy at In-N-Out. We didn’t attend the Golden Globes together “She spoke. As my partner wasn’t even seated at our table, I had my security guard fetch 10 In-N-Outs when all of a sudden I noticed his hand and said, “Hey, that’s my burger!”

Advertisement

Bloom then asked Perry to marry him on February 14, 2019. At a subsequent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry recalled, “It was incredibly lovely.” It was Valentine’s Day, and after dinner we had planned to visit some art, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter.

She went on, “My entire family and all of my friends were present when we landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles]. He was excellent.”

On August 27, 2020, the couple gave birth to a daughter named Daisy Dove.

Perry and Bloom, who are both Goodwill Global Ambassadors for UNICEF, used the organization to make the baby’s birth public. A black-and-white image of the infant gripping her father’s finger while Perry held her wrist was posted by the organization.

In 2022, Perry updated on her daughter and how parenting was going while promoting De Soi, her line of non-alcoholic aperitifs.

The “Teenage Dream” singer remarked, “Daisy is fantastic. “She resembles both her father and I in that we are both brave, gutsy, and simply big people. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out.”

Advertisement

She continued, “Seeing the world through a toddler’s eyes is incredible.

Also Read

Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry can be ‘very challenging’
Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry can be ‘very challenging’

Orlando Bloom says relationship with Katy Perry can be 'very challenging'. He...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emily Ratajkowski explains how to say her last name properly
Emily Ratajkowski explains how to say her last name properly
Sonam Kapoor looks stunning at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement
Sonam Kapoor looks stunning at Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad engagement
Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy
Rihanna says she was ‘clueless’ about second pregnancy
Selena Gomez mocks Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez mocks Brooklyn Beckham over towel surprise for Nicola Peltz
Dick Van Dyke claims he
Dick Van Dyke claims he "still can't get over" his professional success
Salman Khan revealed everything when he shared room with Juhi Chawla
Salman Khan revealed everything when he shared room with Juhi Chawla
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story