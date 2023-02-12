Rihanna talks about her life experience as a mother  

The rapper, who was born in Barbados, spoke about prepping for the well-known performance.

Although having a child is “Work,” Rihanna is up for the task. On the premiere edition of his podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson, the music icon and 34-year-old performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show caught up with retired NFL player and presenter Nate Burleson to discuss her upcoming performance and life as a mother.

“I’m living for my son,” Rihanna said on the iHeart/NFL podcast. “Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account.”

“Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it,” she added. “Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him.”

Raising their son has been a bit of a challenge for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who welcomed their first kid together in May 2022, but it has also been very fulfilling. Nothing is more rewarding than that, she said, “but it’s so much effort.”

Rihanna, who previously told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 that her son was a “wonderful” and “happy” baby, and Rocky, 34, have recently been candid about parenting.

“Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face,” she said of her favorite aspects of motherhood. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

Rihanna didn’t release the first footage of the son until December 2022, when he was seven months old. The artist shared a sweet video of the child wriggling in his car seat at the time on TikTok. The couple hasn’t revealed the name of their son to the world, although Rihanna promised the Associated Press in November 2022 that they would ultimately do so.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” she told the outlet. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

Given her comeback performance this weekend at the Super Bowl, Rihanna’s recent months have been significant for reasons other than parenting. The singer’s first live performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards will occur on Sunday, during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The rapper, who was born in Barbados, spoke about prepping for the well-known performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during a press conference sponsored by Apple Music on Thursday.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world,” Rihanna said. “You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was… there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

The singer of “Diamonds” also talked about how it felt to get her body ready for the performance less than a year after giving child. “Undoubtedly, the physical challenge has been tremendous for a variety of reasons. This is something I haven’t done recently. You’re only rushing around for 13 minutes while attempting to fit a 2-hour show into that short amount of time, and you’ll see on Sunday, “explained Rihanna.”It simply never ends from the moment it begins till the very last second. … It’s a crammed concert, and it really wears you out physically.”

Since Rihanna’s last album, Anti, was published more than seven years ago, fans have been wondering when the singer will drop her next effort. She’s just ready to have some fun, she said at the press conference.

“Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering [and] creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans,” she teased. “I just want to play. I just want to have fun with music.”

Before the halftime performance, Rihanna is supported by fans all over the world, including Jordin Sparks, another artist. The musician expressed her excitement for Rihanna to assume “the largest stage ever” as a new mother to the press over the weekend at the second annual Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience.

“It’s a big deal … I really, really want her to have the best show,” Sparks, 33, said. “I’ve been sending so much good energy to her since I heard she was doing it, ’cause after I had my first son, I was nervous to get back out onstage.”

“I’m so excited,” the singer, who announced she’ll serve as the Super Bowl LVII in-stadium host, added. “I’ve actually never seen her perform live, so I’m really, really grateful to be working the game. I’ll be right there on the field to be able to watch her. It’s an honor.”

