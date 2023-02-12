Stephen “tWitch” Boss loved ones honored him at a memorial service

The dancer-turned-friends producer’s and fellow creative were welcomed by his wife Allison Holker.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ loved ones celebrated his life in an emotional service. The dancer-turned-friends producer’s and fellow creative were welcomed by his wife Allison Holker Boss and the couple’s kids to honor him in an afternoon of dancing, prayer, and warm recollections.

The comedians Loni Love and Wayne Brady, as well as Stephen’s friend and mentor Ellen DeGeneres, also spoke at the event to express their love and respect for him.

The whole cast and crew of the Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as Derek Hough, Wade Robson, AJ McLean, Robin Antin, and several more So You Think You Can Dance contestants were also there.

Dance icon Debbie Allen and Jeff Thacker, who officiated Stephen and Allison’s 2013 wedding, respectively, introduced a video tribute. Aside from Andy Grammer, who sang “Honey, I’m Good,” other performers included country singer Mickey Guyton.

Most movingly, Allison and her 14-year-old daughter Weslie stood in front of the group and spoke about Stephen’s influence on their life as a husband and parent. “The light was in him. He decided on kindness, grace, and love. And he merits to be honored, “Added Allison.

The occasion gave Allison the opportunity to continue her husband’s legacy through the Move with Kindness Foundation, which they established in Stephen’s name on behalf of Allison, Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Attendees were handed “Move with Kindness” wristbands and encouraged to donate to the group, which, according to display cards, uplifts “individuals suffering adversity by serving as a source of support and inspiration.”

Stephen, 40, committed suicide on December 13th. The following day, his wife informed the news of his passing. In her message, Alison, 34, discussed her husband’s character and the legacy he has left behind.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Allison ended by addressing her husband specifically, saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa, and Cheryl Burke paid him moving tributes in the days and weeks after his passing. On social media, Boss’s peers from Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance paid respect to him.

