Taschen will release a $1,500 limited edition compendium of “The Shining”

There will soon be a comprehensive collection of The Shining by Stanley Kubrick. The 2,000-page book, which will be available for $1500, was written by J.W. Rinzler and edited by Oscar-winning Toy Story 3 and Coco director Lee Unkrich. Te complete collection advertises itself as offering an original analysis of the 1980 horror film. The compilation, limited to 1000 copies, will be available on March 7.

The 2,000-page book on the making of the horror classic provides a thorough examination of The Shining’s production, including revisions from Kubrick, first-person accounts of the Elstree Studios fire, a breakdown of how the elevator of blood scene was put together, new interviews with cast and crew, rare production memorabilia, and never-before-seen production photos that were obtained directly from the director’s archive.

The Stanley Kubrick Archives, a 2005 book, served as an inspiration for the compilation, according to Unkrich in an interview with Taschen. The Shining’s author, who is also a big admirer, revealed that it took him 12 years to finish it.

He disclosed that the time he invested allowed him to locate every surviving member of the cast and crew who contributed to The Shining. Unkrich gave the following explanation of the book’s beginnings: “In 2010, I had the chance to visit the Stanley Kubrick archive, which was quite exciting for me. I learned things I didn’t know and saw many things for the first time. When I first considered writing a book on the creation of The Shining, it was during that trip to the archives.

In his explanation of why he founded The Overlook Hotel and how it served as an early source of inspiration for the books, Unkrich stated:

TheoverlookHotel.com was the result of my decision to basically share everything I had learned with the world. However, I was truly hoping that individuals would approach me with items I may have never seen before. This was my true motivation at the moment. [T] The fact that individuals appreciated the site and had their own memorabilia they wanted to contribute is how I discovered many of the items I was able to obtain. Therefore, the overlookhotel.com turned out to be a crucial starting point for my study and for obtaining a lot of the information that ended up in this book.

