In the post, Bella wrote, “I am so proud of anyone pushing through dry July.”

“With Kin and lots of self-love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol,” continued the 26-year-old.

She added, “I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has dared to open their mind to Dry July!”

In the end, Bella revealed that she “can’t go a morning without Kin” and to her, it “tastes like summer in a can, and helps you get that radiant, post-vacation glow with its unique stack of vitamins + adaptogens”.

“It makes me feel like I just want to smile, straight up,” concluded the model.

