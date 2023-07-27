Mattel Not Happy With Barbie Movie’s ‘Fascist’ Joke
Bella Hadid’s fans are expressing immense joy following her candid revelation about her sobriety journey on social media.
The renowned supermodel took to Instagram on July 26 to share a photo of herself purchasing Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic beverage, from Sprouts grocery store.
In the post, Bella wrote, “I am so proud of anyone pushing through dry July.”
“With Kin and lots of self-love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol,” continued the 26-year-old.
She added, “I’m so proud of anyone discovering their sobriety or anyone who has dared to open their mind to Dry July!”
In the end, Bella revealed that she “can’t go a morning without Kin” and to her, it “tastes like summer in a can, and helps you get that radiant, post-vacation glow with its unique stack of vitamins + adaptogens”.
“It makes me feel like I just want to smile, straight up,” concluded the model.
After her post, Bella Hadid’s fans and followers flooded her with congratulations for successfully maintaining her sobriety for nearly 10 months.
One commented, “I love you with all my heart, I am so proud of your progress and your achievements.”
“We’re proud of you and your beautiful journey, please always remember that,” another remarked.
A third user added, “Love you baby. We hope you are feeling better day by day! Sending u always so much love and light.”
Earlier in July, the media reported that Bella Hadid and her beau Marc Kalman decided to end their two-year romance, a development that coincided with her ongoing treatment for Lyme Disease.
