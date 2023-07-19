Gigi Hadid encounters legal trouble in Cayman Islands due to having marijuana

Gigi Hadid breaks Silence on her arrest, Shares beach Pictures and says “All’s well that ends well”
Renowned model Gigi Hadid faced legal troubles when she was arrested in the Cayman Islands on charges of alleged marijuana possession, according to authorities.
Hadid, along with influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy, was charged with importing marijuana and paraphernalia after a search of their luggage upon arrival. The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control discovered a small quantity of marijuana.
Hadid’s representative clarified that she had legally purchased the marijuana in New York City with a valid medical license, as medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.
Both women were released on bail and later pleaded guilty, resulting in a fine. Despite the incident, Hadid continued to share moments of her beach adventures on Instagram.
