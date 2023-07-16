Advertisement
‘Love Island’ fans in hysterics as Sammy talks in his sleep
  • Sammy Root talked in his sleep on Love Island Unseen Bits.
  • He said “It’s scary, those feelings” and “I’m keeping my feelings close to my chest.”
  • Fans found it hilarious, scary, and relatable.
In a recent Unseen Bits clip of Love Island, viewers were filled with laughter as Sammy Root, one of the contestants, talked in his sleep.

The 22-year-old burst into laughter while unconscious during the night and jokingly mentioned that he was keeping his emotions hidden.

While he lay in bed beside his ex-partner, Jess Harding, he began to mutter: “It’s scary, those feelings. I’m like br br br br br br. I’m keeping my feelings close to my chest.”

Fans of the show took to social media to express their thoughts on the moment with one fan lightly dissing Sammy, saying: “Sammy speaking more sense in his sleep than when he’s awake lmfaooo,” while another thought the moment was a little scary. “Sammy needs to be exorcised that sleep talking was scary!”

A third fan claimed: “Lol Sammy talking in his sleep is hilarious! … I’d be freaked out if someone done that in the middle of the night!”

“Someone said even in Sammy’s sleep he’s getting to know a bombshell who isn’t Jess and I screamed,” joked another fan while a last one added: “Poor Sammy getting drawn out by #LoveIsland for sleep talking.”

