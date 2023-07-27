Mattel Not Happy With Barbie Movie’s ‘Fascist’ Joke

“It wasn’t like I ever got the full seal of approval from [Mattel], like, ‘We love it!’” said the Little Women director.

Gerwig continued, “I got a tentative, ‘Well, OK. I see that you are going to do this, so go ahead and we’ll see how it goes.”

“But that’s all you need, and I had faith once it was in there and they saw it that they would embrace it, not fight it,” remarked the director.

Gerwig noted, “Maybe at the end of the day, my will to have it in was stronger than any other will to take it out.”

Advertisement