Mattel Not Happy With Barbie Movie’s ‘Fascist’ Joke

Greta Gerwig, the director of the Barbie movie, disclosed that Mattel, the company behind the iconic Barbie doll since 1959, was hesitant about using the term “fascist” in the film.
Nevertheless, the line made it into the final movie, despite the company’s reservations.
“It wasn’t like I ever got the full seal of approval from [Mattel], like, ‘We love it!’” said the Little Women director.
Gerwig continued, “I got a tentative, ‘Well, OK. I see that you are going to do this, so go ahead and we’ll see how it goes.”
“But that’s all you need, and I had faith once it was in there and they saw it that they would embrace it, not fight it,” remarked the director.
Gerwig noted, “Maybe at the end of the day, my will to have it in was stronger than any other will to take it out.”
In her interview with the Times, Greta Gerwig explained her decision to tackle the societal criticisms surrounding Barbie in the movie.
“When it came to the scene where Sasha and her friends wanted to weaken Barbie, who realized that her mere existence didn’t solve all problems for women, so she added a really smart character to deliver those arguments that went directly to the doll,” explained the director.
Furthermore, Gerwig shared that her upbringing involved a mother who held reservations towards Barbie, which gave her firsthand knowledge and insight into the subject matter.
“If you don’t give voice to that, then you’re nowheresville”, concluded the director.
