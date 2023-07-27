Meghan Markle’s Star Fades as Career Hits a Speed Bump

Mick Jagger Rocks 80th Birthday With His Friends
Meghan Markle has been accused by royal experts of making a deliberate effort to gain control over her career which appears to be spiraling out of control.
In a candid piece for News.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser highlighted the constant media attention that follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wherever they go.
Elser pointed out how the couple seems to have a remarkable ability to attract paparazzi, who eagerly seek opportunities to capture their pictures.
“Fires were stoked and fascination dialed up,” Ms. Elser said in an attempt to paint the picture.
She also admitted, “Of course, there has always been some highly speculative reporting about the royal family that is as well-sourced as a history textbook written by vile twit and political potato Ron De Santis.”
“But, overall, the level of sensationalism that is now swirling around the Sussexes feels new and greater than ever before,” Ms Elser noted.
In her piece, she also referenced the possibility of the duo moving to the other side of the US and said, “Maybe the duke and duchess will move to Malibu or maybe Meghan has taken over a hotel sub-penthouse as she tries to take control of her careening career, or maybe she, JFK Jr and Elvis will all head out for cocktails later this week.”
“Any minute now you’ll be able to read all about it” she also added before signing off.
