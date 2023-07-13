Advertisement
“Ms Marvel” receives three nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards

Articles
“Ms Marvel” receives three nominations at the 75th Emmy Awards
  • Marvel’s “Ms Marvel” receives three nominations at the 75th annual Emmy Awards.
  • “Ms Marvel” follows the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager.
  • The series has secured three notable nominations across different categories.
Marvel’s groundbreaking series “Ms Marvel” has received significant recognition as the nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards are announced.

The series has secured three notable nominations across different categories, showcasing its exceptional craftsmanship.

The first nomination recognizes the outstanding work of Nona Khodai and Sabrina Plisco in shaping the captivating narrative of the series, as they are nominated for “Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.”

In addition, the series has been acknowledged for its exceptional musical elements, with nominations for both “Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music” and “Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score).”

 

“Ms Marvel” revolves around the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager residing in Jersey City, who dreams of becoming a superhero like her idol, Captain Marvel.

During the Terrigenesis event, Kamala discovers her shape-shifting abilities, allowing her to manipulate her body and fight against injustice as Ms Marvel.

The show portrays Kamala’s journey as she balances her personal life, teenage challenges, and her role as a crime fighter. Through her experiences, she learns important lessons about responsibility, identity, and heroism.

The talented cast, including Iman Vellani, Mehwish Hayat, Yasmin Fletcher, Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, and Samina Ahmed, has garnered global acclaim for their performances in the series.

