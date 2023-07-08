Oscar De La Hoya Praises His Role in Raising Daughter Atiana

Advertisement Oscar De La Hoya recently expressed his gratitude to Travis Barker for his involvement in raising Atiana De La Hoya, De La Hoya’s daughter. In a pre-release interview for his upcoming HBO documentary, titled The Golden Boy, the retired boxer, now 50 years old, acknowledged Barker’s presence as a “father figure” for his 24-year-old daughter during his absence. Advertisement

“Look, I didn’t raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due,” De La Hoya told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter,” he continued. “I have to be grateful that Shanna [Moakler] was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place you know? My place — I’m a father, and I’m proud of it.”

He added, “But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done, especially with Barker. He’s stepped up to the plate.”

Born in 1999 to Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler, Atiana De La Hoya's parents separated just a year after her birth. However, when Moakler married Travis Barker in 2004, he took on the role of raising Atiana from the tender age of five. Barker and Moakler are also proud parents to Landon (19) and Alabama (17). De La Hoya expressed his deep respect for the 47-year-old musician and emphasized that they maintain regular communication.

"He's such a nice guy," De La Hoya told ET of Barker. "I have the utmost respect for him."