Ruffalo slams Hollywood ‘fat cats’ for exploiting the industry

Mark Ruffalo supports actors' strike against Hollywood billionaires.

Ruffalo says billionaires exploit the industry and believe actors are no longer of value.

Ruffalo calls for actors to support independent projects and weaken studios' power. Mark Ruffalo, known for his role in "13 Going on 30," has voiced his criticism against wealthy individuals in Hollywood following the actors' strike that caused the industry to come to a halt. Through a series of tweets, Ruffalo expressed his support for the actors' strike.

Explaining how the billionaires exploited the industry, The Adam Project star said, “Then we just do what we always do—create great content & they can buy it, or we take it out ourselves & WE share in those sales.”

“They’ve created an empire of billionaires & believe that we are no longer of value,” continued the Now You See Me actor.

Mark added, “While they hang out in the billionaire boy summer camps laughing like fat cats, we organise a new world for workers.”

The Independent reported that the SAG-AFTRA union, representing actors and performers, has unanimously proposed a strike following unsuccessful negotiations with studios. Consequently, all production has come to a halt. The demands from both actors and writers include higher base pay in the era of streaming TV and assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). Both the actors' and writers' unions are engaged in a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Mark wrote, "One sure way to strengthen our hand right now is to become very supportive & friendly to all independent projects immediately." Push every SAG-AFTRA member to join the ones that get SAG-AFTRA (WGA) WAIVERS immediately. The studios have no competition—this will change that," he tweeted.