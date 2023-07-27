Saw X new poster leaves fans terrified

Advertisement Saw X poster is terrifying fans.

The poster shows a person screaming while tubes are inserted into their eyes.

The movie is set to release on September 29, a month earlier than initially promised.

Fans of the Saw franchise have been left terrified by the recently unveiled poster for its upcoming installment, scheduled for release just before Halloween.

The chilling poster depicts a person screaming while subjected to a horrifying contraption involving tubes being inserted into their eyes with a mask.

This highly anticipated return of the series comes after a two-year hiatus and was announced nearly a year ago.

The official Instagram page of the movie shared the eerie poster, captioning it with the words, “Welcome back to the game.”

To the surprise of many, the movie’s release date has been pushed forward, and it is now set to hit theaters on September 29, a whole month earlier than the initially promised date of October 27.