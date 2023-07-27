Saw X new poster leaves fans terrified

- Saw X poster is terrifying fans.
Fans of the Saw franchise have been left terrified by the recently unveiled poster for its upcoming installment, scheduled for release just before Halloween.
The chilling poster depicts a person screaming while subjected to a horrifying contraption involving tubes being inserted into their eyes with a mask.
This highly anticipated return of the series comes after a two-year hiatus and was announced nearly a year ago.
The official Instagram page of the movie shared the eerie poster, captioning it with the words, “Welcome back to the game.”
To the surprise of many, the movie’s release date has been pushed forward, and it is now set to hit theaters on September 29, a whole month earlier than the initially promised date of October 27.
Fans expressed their excitement and horror at the new poster, with some saying newer shows like Squid Game would be left behind. “This trap makes Squid Game’s traps look like a kid’s toy,” while another claimed: “We haven’t gotten a poster like this since saw the final chapter [the sixth film].”
A third user commented on the trap in the poster, saying: “That thing [sic] looks like it’s ready to suck that guy’s eyes out,” and “Now that’s a damn poster!! Oh my.”
Tobin Bell will reprise his role as the terrifying villain, John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer, in the upcoming installment of the franchise, alongside his infamous puppet, Billy.
