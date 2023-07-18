Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announces separation after being married for seven years

Actress Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have announced their separation and plans for divorce after being married for seven years, according to sources.

In a statement, the couple expressed their love and care for each other while acknowledging the difficult decision to end their marriage. They requested privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

Vergara, known for her role in “Modern Family,” is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends, but without her wedding ring or Manganiello by her side.

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The couple was last seen together in Hoboken, N.J., when Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project “Nonnas.” However, fans on Instagram noticed Manganiello’s absence from Vergara’s recent photos.

While Vergara enjoys her time in Italy, posting alluring photos on Instagram, fans have expressed curiosity about Manganiello’s whereabouts in the comments.

One wrote, “Is anyone else wondering where’s Joe?” while another said, “Wondering where her husband is, he hasn’t shown up in any of the photos of videos.”

Manganiello also posted a birthday tribute to Vergara on his own Instagram, but followers have taken notice of the separation through the couple’s recent social media activity.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofía’ …. not even ‘ My love, My beloved wife,’” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different (cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compare[d] to previous ones!”

Another source told us: “At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.

“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

Vergara and Manganiello married in a grand ceremony in Palm Beach in 2015, with numerous celebrity guests in attendance. They first met in 2014 and began dating after Vergara’s engagement to Nick Loeb ended.

The “Magic Mike XXL” star told sources in 2020: “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves.

“I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

Vergara has a son from her previous marriage, and Manganiello has had relationships with actress Audra Marie and model Bridget Peters in the past.

