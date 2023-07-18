Taylor Swift surpasses Barbra Streisand’s record with her 12th number one album

Taylor Swift has made history as the female artist with the most number-one albums.

Her latest album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” debuted at number one on the Billboard.

Taylor Swift has achieved the remarkable feat of having four albums simultaneously.

Taylor Swift has achieved a historic milestone as Billboard announced her as the female artist with the most number-one albums.

Her latest album, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, marking her 12th number-one album and surpassing Barbra Streisand’s previous record.

While male performers like Jay-Z and the Beatles have also achieved multiple number-one albums, it’s worth noting that Billboard’s ranking system has evolved over time. However, Taylor Swift, at the age of 33, has achieved another remarkable feat by having four albums simultaneously in the top 10, becoming the first living artist in nearly 60 years to do so.

In addition, Taylor Swift became the first living artist to have 11 albums concurrently in the top 200, as recognized by Billboard. These accomplishments coincide with her ongoing “Eras” tour, a stadium concert series that is on track to become the first billion-dollar tour.

Taylor Swift’s mission to re-record her first six albums in order to regain control of their rights has also been noteworthy. With “Speak Now” being one of her re-recorded albums, she has already completed re-recordings for “Fearless” and “Red.”

Swift’s impact on the music industry is undeniable, and her continued groundbreaking achievements cement her status as a trailblazing artist. In October, she made history by occupying all 10 spots on the top US song chart with the release of her tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

