Dua Lipa encounters a third copyright lawsuit over Levitating

Singer Dua Lipa faces a new federal lawsuit in Los Angeles over her song “Levitating.”

Musician Bosko Kante claims his “talk box” recording was used in remixes without permission.

The lawsuit seeks over $20 million in profit from the allegedly infringing music.

Hollywood songstress Dua Lipa is entangled in a legal predicament concerning her song “Levitating.” Bosko Kante, a musician, has filed a federal lawsuit in Los Angeles against Dua Lipa and her music label, Warner Music Group (WMG.O), alleging that they used his “talk box” recording in remixes of the song without seeking proper permission.

The lawsuit claims that Dua Lipa’s use of Kante’s performance on three remixes of “Levitating” constitutes copyright infringement, as it breaches an oral agreement that the talk box part would only be used in the song’s original recording.

The ElectroSpit Talk Box, a device worn around the neck and connected to a phone or synthesizer, is the invention of Bosko Kante, enabling vocal vibrations to sound like musical instruments.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, Kante is seeking over $20 million in profits from the allegedly infringing music. Additionally, it asserts that Dua Lipa reused the work without permission in subsequent releases, including The Blessed Madonna remix featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, another remix featuring DaBaby, and Dua Lipa’s performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The legal complaint revealed that producer Stephen Kozmeniuk approached Bosko Kante in 2019 to create a talk-box track for use in “Levitating.” Kante verbally agreed that his recording would solely appear in the original track and could not be sampled or reused.

This is not the first copyright dispute that Dua Lipa has faced. She previously encountered lawsuits from reggae group Artikal Sound System, which were dismissed in June, and from songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown, which is still ongoing.

As the legal battle unfolds, Dua Lipa and Warner Music Group find themselves entangled in a complex copyright issue that could have significant ramifications for the use of music samples and recordings in the industry.

