Misan Harriman compares Meghan Markle to Angelina Jolie

Misan Harriman compared Meghan to Angelina Jolie.

Harriman posted old photos of Meghan and Angelina on Twitter.

The photos got a lot of attention from Harriman’s followers and friends.

Advertisement

Misan Harriman, a photographer and close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has compared the Duchess of Sussex to Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie as an “extraordinary woman.”

Misan labeled Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie, and other celebrities in his archive “extraordinary women” when posting old pictures of them on Twitter.

He posted the images with the remark, “Some extraordinary women photographed by me. From my archive,” then an emoticon of a heart.

Some extraordinary women photographed by me. From my archive ❤️ https://t.co/OP5DRBDpTX — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) August 12, 2023

Advertisement

The cute photographs Misan posted on social media have gotten responses from her followers and friends.

At the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony in Manchester, England, last September, Meghan Markle was photographed “moments before” she and Prince Harry mounted the stage.

Harriman also took pictures of Meghan Markle throughout her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet and of Lili on her first birthday in June.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle made first appearance after Prince Harry’s title lapsed The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been sighted in public for...