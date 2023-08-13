Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nick Jonas Shows Class, Ignores Fan’s Undergarment Toss

Nick Jonas Shows Class, Ignores Fan’s Undergarment Toss

Articles
Advertisement
Nick Jonas Shows Class, Ignores Fan’s Undergarment Toss

Nick Jonas Shows Class, Ignores Fan’s Undergarment Toss

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Nick Jonas was performing at Yankee Stadium when a fan threw an undergarment at him.
  • The fan’s actions have been condemned by many, who have called for increased respect for artists.
  • Nick Jonas continued with his performance without any disruptions.

Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, took the stage at Yankee Stadium in New York for a Jonas Brothers’ concert.

Among the various pictures and videos surfacing online from the event, one particular clip has drawn attention and sparked fan criticism.

Advertisement

The video captures the precise moment a fan threw an undergarment onto the stage while Nick was performing.

Shared on an Instagram fan account, the video shows Nick dressed in a blue shirt and rust-colored pants, delivering his performance on stage.

During his interaction with the crowd, a black bra is suddenly flung in his direction, landing close by.

Nick momentarily pauses, glances down at the floor, and then resumes his singing. Shortly thereafter, he moves away from that spot.

Despite this incident, the concert continued seamlessly without any disruptions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

This occurrence has ignited a conversation among fans, who have shared their disappointment and advocated for increased respect toward artists.

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “So disrespectful to him and his familyâ€æfans need to learn how to respect artistsâ€æanyway love to the family and especially our queen Priyanka,” a user wrote.

“This is so embarrassing. Calling yourself a fan and then hurling a bra at the artist. How disrespectful and disgusting!!” another user wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read

Blue Beetle: Early reviews call it a “huge surprise”
Blue Beetle: Early reviews call it a “huge surprise”

Early reviews for Blue Beetle are mostly positive. Xolo Maridueña is being...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story