Nick Jonas Shows Class, Ignores Fan’s Undergarment Toss

The fan’s actions have been condemned by many, who have called for increased respect for artists.

Nick Jonas continued with his performance without any disruptions.

Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, took the stage at Yankee Stadium in New York for a Jonas Brothers’ concert.

Among the various pictures and videos surfacing online from the event, one particular clip has drawn attention and sparked fan criticism.

The video captures the precise moment a fan threw an undergarment onto the stage while Nick was performing.

Shared on an Instagram fan account, the video shows Nick dressed in a blue shirt and rust-colored pants, delivering his performance on stage.

During his interaction with the crowd, a black bra is suddenly flung in his direction, landing close by.

Nick momentarily pauses, glances down at the floor, and then resumes his singing. Shortly thereafter, he moves away from that spot.

Despite this incident, the concert continued seamlessly without any disruptions.