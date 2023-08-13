Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 Missing From Disney’s Movie Schedule

Advertisement Deadpool 3 is facing setbacks due to the current state of Hollywood productions.

Production of Deadpool 3 was suspended due to an actors’ strike.

The film’s release timeline is uncertain, but it is still expected to be released in 2024.

Deadpool 3, a highly anticipated superhero film slated for release next year, has encountered unfortunate setbacks due to the current state of Hollywood productions.

Despite initial excitement following its announcement earlier this year, fans eagerly awaiting news and sneak peeks from the set have received disappointing updates.

The situation has led to a standstill in Hollywood productions, which is likely to impact the release of Deadpool 3.

Although the film was originally set to debut in May 2024, the ongoing challenges within the industry could potentially result in a delay for the movie.

Following the merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney, Marvel Studios swiftly revealed plans to integrate Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), alongside The Fantastic Four.

Adding to fans’ delight, Reynolds successfully convinced his longtime friend Hugh Jackman to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming film.

Unfortunately, the production of Deadpool 3 faced a setback shortly after beginning filming, as an actors’ strike forced a suspension of the production.

This pause remains in effect until the demands of the organization are met, creating a stalemate between the studio and the striking actors.

This development has prompted several studios to consider postponing releases due to the incomplete status of various movies and TV shows.

As reported by ComicBook.com, a recently unveiled list of Disney’s upcoming cinema releases noticeably excludes Deadpool 3.

This absence from the lineup raises concerns about the film’s release timeline and leaves fans eagerly awaiting further updates on the status of the third installment in the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Rayn Reynolds invited Hugh Jackman to the Wrexham game: