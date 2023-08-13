Suits Season 9 is finally streaming! Here’s where to watch it

Advertisement Legal drama Suits achieved immense popularity after debuting on Netflix in June.

The show is known for its portrayal of elite New York lawyers’ lifestyles.

Fans can watch the entire show on Peacock, or they can watch Season 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Suits, the legal drama, achieved immense popularity when it debuted on Netflix in June. The show serves as an excellent opportunity for viewers to enhance their understanding of legal terminology.

Suits’ success can be attributed to two primary factors: its adept portrayal of the upscale lives of New York’s top-tier lawyers, and the prominent performance by Meghan Markle, who later became the Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Rachel Zane.

Notably, Suits enjoyed remarkable acclaim, reigning atop the charts for over a month after its launch. The series earned a noteworthy distinction by becoming the 13th most-watched show in a single week in Netflix’s history.

However, the ninth and final season of Suits is not available for streaming on Netflix. To delve into all the episodes of Season 9, consider the following options:

Following the release of seasons one through eight, Netflix did not make Season 9 available. Although the final season premiered in 2019, the reason for its absence on Netflix remains undisclosed.

Fortunately, fans can find Suits Season 9 accessible on both Amazon Prime Video and Peacock. For those who have diligently followed the series or those just beginning, the entire show is accessible on Peacock.

Season 9 of Suits can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video for free; however, the purchase of the preceding eight seasons is required.

