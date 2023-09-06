Joe Jonas to leave Sophie Turner, officially files divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce.

The couple has two daughters together.

The divorce papers do not mention a prenuptial agreement.

Advertisement

Joe Jonas, who is currently experiencing marital difficulties with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, has reportedly initiated divorce proceedings.

Media reports indicate that the 34-year-old musician has claimed that his marriage to the 27-year-old actress is beyond repair and has proposed a plan for joint custody of their two children: their 3-year-old daughter named Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose name has not been disclosed.

Joe Jonas filed the divorce papers in the Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the recently filed divorce papers do not include any mention of a prenuptial agreement. Joe’s lawyer has explained that this omission was made to protect the privacy of those involved.

Despite the divorce reports, Joe and Sophie have been seen wearing their wedding rings during recent public appearances.

The news of their impending divorce shocked their millions of fans worldwide. Some fans expressed their sadness on various social media platforms, with one individual lamenting that true love seems to be elusive nowadays.

Advertisement

Joe and Sophie’s romantic journey began in 2016, culminating in two weddings in 2019: a spontaneous one in Las Vegas in May and a more formal ceremony in Paris in October of the same year.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sophie Turner Playfully Pranks Joe Jonas With ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ Bracelet Joe Jonas might not be feeling "completely okay" following Sophie Turner's masterful...