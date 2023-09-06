Advertisement
Joe Jonas to leave Sophie Turner, officially files divorce

Articles
  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce.
  • The couple has two daughters together.
  • The divorce papers do not mention a prenuptial agreement.
Joe Jonas, who is currently experiencing marital difficulties with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, has reportedly initiated divorce proceedings.

Media reports indicate that the 34-year-old musician has claimed that his marriage to the 27-year-old actress is beyond repair and has proposed a plan for joint custody of their two children: their 3-year-old daughter named Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose name has not been disclosed.

Joe Jonas filed the divorce papers in the Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the recently filed divorce papers do not include any mention of a prenuptial agreement. Joe’s lawyer has explained that this omission was made to protect the privacy of those involved.

Despite the divorce reports, Joe and Sophie have been seen wearing their wedding rings during recent public appearances.

The news of their impending divorce shocked their millions of fans worldwide. Some fans expressed their sadness on various social media platforms, with one individual lamenting that true love seems to be elusive nowadays.

Joe and Sophie’s romantic journey began in 2016, culminating in two weddings in 2019: a spontaneous one in Las Vegas in May and a more formal ceremony in Paris in October of the same year.

