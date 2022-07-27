Actress Mathira shares adorable photos on her Instagram

Mathira is a Pakistani model and actress.

The actress recently posted photos of herself in a white outfit on her Instagram account.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.

Advertisement

Mathira is a Pakistani model, television hostess, singer, and actress. She was born in Harare, Zimbabwe on February 25, 1992. Her childhood was spent in her hometown. She later returned to Pakistan.

She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself in a white outfit on her Instagram account.

She captioned her post, “Ishq kiyaaa hai toh tabahi se mat dar Aur tabah hona hai Toh jamkeee ISHQ kar.”

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira) Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively. She has 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read ‘Put your anda paratha on your status instead of copying other people,’ Mathira advises Minal Khan Television host Mathira took a dig at Pakistani TV actress after the...

Advertisement