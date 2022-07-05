Ahmed Ali Butt’s video with Fahad and Mahira win hearts

Here’s Ahmed Ali Butt & Arsalan Naseer’s take on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage
One of the most acclaimed television hosts Aamir Liaquat shocked the nation...
Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan and heartthrob Fahad Mustafa are winning hearts with their recent viral video with Mr Funny Bones Ahmad Ali Butt, which was created to promote their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
The new on-screen couple in town is getting ready for their upcoming film, and they are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.
A hilarious behind-the-scenes video of Mahira and Fahad, as well as the Jhooti actor, has surfaced. The video was shot by Butt and shows Ahmed Ali Butt claiming his fans. Needless to say, netizens are amused by his hilarious antics.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, directed by Nabeel Qureshi, was previously scheduled to be released in 2021. However, the film’s release date was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The upcoming film is an action-comedy about a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.