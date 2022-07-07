Ahsan Khan enjoys hilarious memes on his viral video 

A video of Ahsan Khan went viral on social media.

In it, he said that he is a British-Pakistani actor who works here and there.

His “Here and there” theory spread like wildfire, and many memes were made from it.

In a recent interview, he was asked how he felt about being trolled a lot because of a video that went viral. Ahsan Khan’s stance would make you swoon over him for sure. This cool gentleman said that he definitely likes memes and that his viral video is nothing to be ashamed of. It’s not a big deal because he hasn’t done anything wrong.

He also said that this video is from a long time ago, but that it is another thing that is now going viral. Many of us really look up to Rehbra star. His great acting skills and easygoing personality are sure to make you fall in love with him. With his powerful role in Rehbra, Ahsan Khan is about to rock movie theatres. His interview is below.

Look at it now:

With his take on a viral video, Ahsan has definitely won our hearts. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this hottie is our biggest star. All the praise and love should go to him. Ahsan Khan’s fans always wait for him to show up in a way that stands out and gets noticed.

