Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah looks super cute in her new hairstyle

Alizeh Shah looks super cute in her new hairstyle

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah looks super cute in her new hairstyle

Alizeh Shah looks super cute in her new hairstyle

Advertisement
  • Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress.
  • The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram to show off her new burgundy hair color.
  • She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.
Advertisement

Alizeh Shah takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress took to Instagram to show off her new burgundy hair color, which she flaunted in breathtaking photos.

Take a look!

Advertisement

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Shah’s timeless beauty. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

On the work front, Alizeh will be next seen in her upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani,” along with Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!
Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story