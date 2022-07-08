Advertisement
Alizeh Shah shares a hilarious meme on Shoaib Akhtar

Articles
Alizeh Shah shares a hilarious meme on Shoaib Akhtar

  • Shoaib Akhtar is now a state guest in Saudi Arabia as part of his pilgrimage, he is doing Hajj 2022.
  • The Rawalpindi Express shared the exciting news about it on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.
  • His comment sections were quickly filled with messages of congratulations.
Shoaib Akhtar is a legendary Pakistani cricket player who is now a state guest in Saudi Arabia. As part of his pilgrimage, he is doing Hajj 2022.

The Rawalpindi Express shared the exciting news about it on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts in the past week. Because of this, his comment sections were quickly filled with messages of congratulations from famous people and loyal fans.

 

On the other hand, Pakistan’s young actor Alizeh Shah brought a funny comment made by a social media user to the attention of Shoaib Akhtar’s announcement.

The user said, in reference to Akhtar’s record bowling speed, “Shaitaan gona get hit with stones income at 150kph+ this year,” as pilgrims were doing a Hajj ritual called Rami al Jamart [Stomping of the Devil].

In the Instagram story she shared with her followers, Alizeh said it was the first meme of its kind.

She wrote,  “Now thats what I call a meme,” to tell keyboard warriors who trolled people without knowing what crossed the line for others.

On the other hand, in Ahsan Khan’s weekly show ‘Timeout with Ahsan Khan’, director and actor Yasir Nawaz and a veteran morning show host Nida Yasir were invited as guests where they shared their experience in the entertainment industry. In response to a question, Yasir shared that he had difficulty working with Alizey Shah in the drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

He further said that he didn’t like working with the actress so much so that when the team urged to increase the drama episodes, he sternly turned down the offer without considering the drama’s rising fame.

Alizey Shah breaks silence over Yasir Nawaz’s claim
Alizey Shah breaks silence over Yasir Nawaz’s claim

In Ahsan Khan’s weekly show ‘Timeout with Ahsan Khan’, director and actor...

