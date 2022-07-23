Alizeh Shah wins heart in blue outfit

Alizeh Shah has a huge fan following on social media with 4.1 million followers.

Alizeh Shah has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating photos.



Alizeh Shah is a stunning Pakistani television actress. Her role in Ishq Tamasha as Palwasha earned her the award for Best Television Sensation. She has a huge fan following on social media with 4.1 million followers.

The stunning beauty of this diva has captured many hearts. Alizeh Shah’s career path in the industry was always exciting and unpredictable. She was the one who was successful at the beginning of her profession. Her journey in Pakistani dramas is inspiring and commendable.

Actress Alizeh Shah has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating photos shared on her social media. She captioned her post, “It’s calm under the waves in the blue of my oblivion.”



The pictures 72,600 are being liked by fans and have more than likes this far. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Shah’s timeless beauty. It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience.

She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

