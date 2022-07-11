Alizey Feroze Wishes Her Husband Feroze Khan On His Birthday

Alizey Feroze shares a special picture of ‘Santa’
KARACHI: Alizey Feroze is the wife of Pakistani superstar Feroze Khan, she...
Feroze Khan, Lollywood’s heartthrob, married Alizey Sultan in March 2018 and won many hearts. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl. They’ve been giving netizens major couple goals ever since they got together.
Alizey wished her husband a happy birthday on Monday with an adorable photo of the two. Khan celebrated his 32nd birthday. The couple prefers to remain low-key and out of the public eye.
Feroze is currently starring in Mehreen Jabbar’s Dil Kiya Karey alongside Yumna Zaidi and is preparing for his upcoming film Tich Button. Khan is well-known for his outstanding performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat as Farhad.
