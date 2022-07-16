Advertisement
Ameer Gillani wishes Mawra speedy recovery

Ameer Gillani wishes Mawra speedy recovery

Ameer Gillani wishes Mawra speedy recovery

Ameer Gillani wishes Mawra speedy recovery

  •  Ameer Gilani and Mawra Hocane are still admired for their crackling chemistry 
  • Mawra contracted Covid-19 and has received wishes from Ameer Gilani and her fans are overjoyed.
  • Gilani sent a bouqet and a card carrying best wishes as they were shown by Mawra in a video clip shared on her Instagram.
Ameer Gilani, Pakistan’s young heartthrob, and Lollywood diva Mawra Hocane are still admired for their crackling chemistry in drama serial Sabaat, and fans have begun to speculate whether the duo’s onscreen romance is real or not.

Mawra contracted Covid-19 earlier this week, and well wishes from celebrities and fans continue to pour in.

Now, she has received wishes from her “best friend, Ameer Gilani,” and her fans are overjoyed.

Gilani sent a bouqet and a card carrying best wishes as they were shown by Mawra in a video clip shared on her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

“Get well soon Mawrello! You are a warrior!” he wrote on the card.

Mawra Hocan captioned the post as, “not crying”. She also called him the world’s best fried.

