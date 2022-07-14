Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amna Ilyaz song Aatish garnered a lot of criticism

Amna Ilyaz song Aatish garnered a lot of criticism

Articles
Advertisement
Amna Ilyaz song Aatish garnered a lot of criticism

Amna Ilyaz song Aatish garnered a lot of criticism

Advertisement
  • The song Aatish performed by Amna Ilyaz from the movie Chaudry: The Martyr  is out now.
  • The song has faced quite alot of criticism.
  • Being compared to any other Bollywood item songs.
Advertisement

The song Aatish from the movie Chaudry: The Martyr  is out now. The song has faced quite alot of criticism. Being compared to any other Bollywood item songs. As well as the religious brigade came to the scene, critisizing Amna Ilyaz for being too ‘wannabe.’ The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Ali Quli Mirza. Even the music and the lyrics seems like the ones from other Bollywood movies. Maybe because of having the Indian singer Sunidhi sing it.

Also Read

The Netizens responded with, Trynna be norah fatehi …whts the dffrnce btween ths and any bollywood item song 🤦‍♀️. While another said Why don’t they understand we don’t appreciate these things in Pakistan and they keep making them phir bhi 😂. Another pointed on the tune by saying, Kis kia ko pyar karon ke song bolo bam bam bam ki tune lgi start mein😂. A keyboard warrior said that why should we see this shit in the month of Hajj.

Also Read

Whereas comparing the two countries another commentor said: In India it’s their culture they appreciate it there but in Pakistan not a single human being wants this in a movie.

However, where there was a lot of criticism, many did supported Amna Illyaz in her stance for Item numbers. A user said: Main highlight n good moment of the movie was this. While another pointed that Ngl Amna did an amazing dance ! and doesn’t she resemble with Meera in this video song 😍 & Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice 😄.

Advertisement

 

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Naseeruddin Shah said we do not hear Urdu language in our films
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Shekhar Kapur says I don’t know why people still call me a director
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Michelle Yeoh makes history as first Asian best actress Oscar nominee
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Judd Hirsch becomes second-oldest acting nominee at Oscars
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Austin Butler says Oscar nomination is bittersweet after Lisa Marie's death
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
Subhash Ghai on turning 80 and continuing to produce movies
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story