Amna Ilyaz song Aatish garnered a lot of criticism

The song Aatish from the movie Chaudry: The Martyr is out now. The song has faced quite alot of criticism. Being compared to any other Bollywood item songs. As well as the religious brigade came to the scene, critisizing Amna Ilyaz for being too ‘wannabe.’ The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan & Ali Quli Mirza. Even the music and the lyrics seems like the ones from other Bollywood movies. Maybe because of having the Indian singer Sunidhi sing it.

The Netizens responded with, Trynna be norah fatehi …whts the dffrnce btween ths and any bollywood item song 🤦‍♀️. While another said Why don’t they understand we don’t appreciate these things in Pakistan and they keep making them phir bhi 😂. Another pointed on the tune by saying, Kis kia ko pyar karon ke song bolo bam bam bam ki tune lgi start mein😂. A keyboard warrior said that why should we see this shit in the month of Hajj.

Whereas comparing the two countries another commentor said: In India it’s their culture they appreciate it there but in Pakistan not a single human being wants this in a movie.

However, where there was a lot of criticism, many did supported Amna Illyaz in her stance for Item numbers. A user said: Main highlight n good moment of the movie was this. While another pointed that Ngl Amna did an amazing dance ! and doesn’t she resemble with Meera in this video song 😍 & Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice 😄.