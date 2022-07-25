Anoushay Abbasi looks pretty in her latest pictures

Anoushay Abbasi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress.

Anoushay Abbasi is a gorgeous and versatile Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who is often seen doing supporting roles on screen.

The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures. She looks absolutely stunning in the photos.

Have a look!

In only a few minutes, her photos earned thousands of likes and praises from her followers. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mera Saaei, Khushboo Ka Ghar, Tootey Huwey Per, Pyaray Afzal, and many more.

Anoushay and her stunning fashion affair with ethnic ensembles are absolutely graceful as ever. The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these photos of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

