Anoushey Ashraf singing skills amaze her fans

Anoushey Ashraf is one of the best TV hosts in Pakistan right now. Since she began her career in 2002, she has become a well-known face.

With her charming personality, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with, whether she is setting new trends or connecting with audiences.

Now, the 39-year-old star seems to be wowing her fans with how well she can sing. In the most recent video she posted on Instagram, she sang so well that it won people over.

Reads the caption of the post, “Okay, anyone knows an Ustad giving lessons? I have a new passion and I wanna learn how to sing. Bus! For myself. Singing and dancing. I’m just so fascinated! Also, wait till the end! Forever singing @stringsonline! Thank you for ALL THE MUSIC! #karaoke #sing.”

Take a look at the video!

Anoushay is a beautiful and talented actress, model, and former VJ from Pakistan. She comes from a creative family. In 2010, the drama series Mere Anganai Main was her first role. Even though Anoushay has only had small roles in each series, the audience loves and respects her very much.

